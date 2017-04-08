Max Verstappen to start from the back row in China

Max Verstappen has it all to do just to score a point in the Chinese Grand Prix tomorrow after an engine problem in qualifying means he will start on the back row of the grid.

The Dutchman felt his Renault engine was losing power during Q1 and was forced to pit after setting a slow initial lap. And when Antonio Giovanazzi crashed in the Sauber at the final corner, bringing out the yellow flags on the pit-straight, Verstappen's attempts to reach the second session were scuppered. The team later confirmed it was an engine software problem.

Investigations into Jolyon Palmer (Renault) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) may see Verstappen's move up as high as 17th from 19th.

On the other side of the Red Bull Racing garage, Daniel Ricciardo had a routine session and still start fifth on the grid. The Australian set a time of 1:33.033, 1.355 seconds down on Lewis Hamilton's pole position time.