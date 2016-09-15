Nash aims to open title advantage

TCR Series leader James Nash will be racing alongside the F1 elite this weekend in Singapore.

The Newport Pagnell racer won last time out in Thailand, and will be looking to extend his championship lead at the Marina Bay circuit, where the series will act as a support race for the F1 race.

He said: “The plan is to hopefully continue what we’ve been doing all season: trying to score consistently well.

“It would be nice of course to get some more wins and be assured I’ll be doing my best though, its a fact that nobody has got more podium results than me so I must be doing something right.”