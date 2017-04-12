Nash hopes for better luck in Bahrain

James Nash is keen to put a ‘shocking’ opening round in Georgia behind him as the TCR Series heads to Bahrain this weekend.

The Newport Pagnell racer struggled to get to grips with his Seat Leon in the first round two weeks ago, finishing outside the points in the first race, while managing to salvage fifth in the second race to leave with a handful of points.

This weekend, the series heads to Bahrain and will be one of the support races for the Formula 1 paddock.

Nash said: “It was a shocking weekend (in Georgia), very tough for the whole team.

“We had a couple of hours of testing and from the start, we were struggling with the car.”

Nash finished runner-up in the series last year.