Nash is ready to restart title challenge

After an eight week break, James Nash’ title challenge gets back underway this weekend at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

With eight races remaining, Nash sits third, just seven points behind TCR International Series leader and reigning champion Stefano Comini and six behind team-mate Pepe Oriola.

“I’m ready for the TCR title run-in,” said Nash, who has picked up six podiums in the last 12 races he has competed in.

“Of the remaining tracks I only know Macau, so with three new circuits to learn it’ll be a challenge but it is one I’m relishing.

“My focus is obviously to get more wins but I’m not going to pile on the pressure to do so rather, I need to continue scoring points consistently as I’ve been doing.”