Nash on the podium in Bahrain

James Nash put his 2017 TCR International Series campaign back on track on Sunday with a fully deserved podium in the second of two races in Bahrain.

Having finished seventh in the opening race, the Newport Pagnell racer battled through the pack on the opening lap of Race 2, moving into second place, holding off the chasing group to take his first podium of the season.

Nash's first podium of the season has moved him up a place in the series standings to eighth but, such is the close competition throughout the TCR championship he is now within 18 points of the series leader Jean-Karl Vernay. With a maximum haul of 55 points at each of ten events this season it is clearly game back on for the LUKOIL Craft-Bamboo driver.