Podium for Tregurtha on debut in new series

Will Tregurtha stood on the second step of the Oulton Park podium after a brilliant debut in the GT4 series.

The teenager, with team-mate Stuart Middleton nearly snagged pole position, and in the rain-interrupted first race, finished an excellent second.

During the dry Race 2, the duo recovered from an early set back to finish sixth on the road, narrowly avoiding an accident ahead of them.

They were then promoted to fourth in the race as a result of penalties to other cars, and sit just five points adrift of the series leaders after the opening round.

“It’s been really good,” said Tregurtha.

“We did have a couple of problems in practice but the team sorted those and HHC gave us a mega car for qualifying.

“In the first race the car was great in the second half of my stint, we had a good driver change and pit-stop.

“It was a little conservative but almost all of the others got penalties which played into our hands.

“Just watching Stuart in the car in the second race was a new experience, you’re willing your team-mate to look after the car, but he did so well.

“To be only five points off the championship lead is pretty impressive for our first weekend.”