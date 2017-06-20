Qualifying woes hurt Nash in Hungary

A poor show in qualifying hampered James Nash through the weekend at the Hungaroring.

The Newport Pagnell racer failed to get out of Q1 in the TCR Series qualifying, and around the notoriously tight Budapest circuit, struggled to make his way up the field. A seventh and a ninth place were all Nash had to celebrate come the chequered flag on Sunday, but it was his deleted lap on Saturday for exceeding track limits that would be the reason. Despite the obvious handicap on a circuit notoriously difficult top overtake on the Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing SEAT driver made great starts to make up 4 or 5 places on the opening lap in each race. Thereafter though, Nash could do little to improve his position but kept everything tidy to ensure solid points finishes at the flag. “Not getting into Q1 on Saturday afternoon cost us dear this weekend,” he admitted. “I know that I did nothing that others weren’t doing lap after lap but unfortunately I got punished and really it ruined the whole weekend for me from that point onwards.” “I was pleased with the two race starts. I made up a few places but having started so far back there wasn’t much I could do on the Hungaroring to improve my position thereafter. “To be honest with you, even if I’d qualified further up I’m not so sure I’d have been challenging for podiums. I feel I have an issue with my car that I have been having to contend with for the last couple of meetings or so. I am working hard with the team and SEAT Sport to get to the bottom of it and appreciate their hard work investigating it.” He remains in seventh place overall in the series’ standings after six of 10 scheduled events.