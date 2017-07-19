Racers dig deep for Billy Whizz

The motorsport family turned out en masse at Daytona Milton Keynes on Monday night to support Billy Monger.

The 17-year-old had to have both legs amputated after an accident at Donington Park earlier this year, prompting an outpouring of support for the youngster.

Ready to race.

Following his horrific accident, Billy was airlifted to the East Midlands Major Trauma Centre at Queens Medical Centre (QMC) for life-saving treatment after the crash. Monday's race sought to raise funds to build a new helipad on the roof of the hospital so patients will be treated more quickly through reducing the vital transfer time (from 15 to less than five minutes) from the helicopter to the Major Trauma Centre.

More than £7,000 was raised as a result of the race, which was arranged by fellow driver Alice Powell.

the one-and-a-half-hour endurance at Daytona's flagship Milton Keynes venue, saw a heart-warmng show of support from the motorsport community as well as terrific racing right from the outset with all 57 drivers vying for victory. Before the race started, Billy was able to lay down some fast laps in one of Daytona's hand-controlled Sodi pro-karts much to his and everyone's delight,

When the chequered flag finally fell on the flat-out, 71-lap closely fought race, it was 'Virtus Motorsport who took the honours, followed by 'Two Fatboys' in second and 'Team Infinity' in third.

Monger, who returned to the cockpit of a racing car just 11 weeks after his amputation, said: "Monday night at Daytona is really what the racing community is all about by showing support for good cause that needs our help.

"The event was fantastic and thanks so much to Alice (Powell) for organising. It was great fun to watch some of the best talent throughout different realms of motorsport thrashing it out over an hour and 30 minutes - it was incredible. The racing was some of the finest I've ever seen and the atmosphere was surreal!

"My only disappointment was that I couldn't be racing myself, although it was great to do a few laps beforehand.

"I'd like to thank everyone that came and especially my surgeon and his team for turning up and having a go despite the fact they'd never been karting before! Next year, we are going to have special awards for newcomers and bandits - any suggestions welcomed and accepted!"