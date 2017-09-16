Red Bull pipped to pole by Vettel in Singapore

Red Bull Racing missed out on their best chance of the season to land pole position as Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Having set the pace in all three of the free practice sessions prior to Saturday's qualifying session, the team from Tilbrook looked set to steal a march on their competitors, but had to settle with a second place grid slot for Max Verstappen, just ahead of his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in third.

Daniel Ricciardo believes he can win from third on the grid

Verstappen was vying for the title of 'youngest ever pole sitter' but his time of 1:39.814 was three tenths slower than championship contender Vettel. Ricciardo meanwhile was just 36 thousandths of a second adrift of his team mate in third.

Speaking afterwards, Verstappen said: "It's a shame we couldn't put it on pole but we were quite close. We'll be looking to pass him (Vettel) on the first lap."

Ricciardo meanwhile still has hopes of victory, adding: "I will accept today but I'm still confident we will get victory tomorrow."