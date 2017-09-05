Red Bull Racing's expansion plans open for public consultation this Saturday

Former Formula 1 world champions Red Bull Racing are set to expand their operations in Milton Keynes.

Based in Tilbrook since taking over the Jaguar team back in 2004, Red Bull won everything there was to be won between 2010 and 2013.

Red Bull Racing have been based in Tilbrook since 2004

But with their expanding workforce, the team is keen to open a new Technology Campus to 'further promote the development of high-tech motor sport engineering' in Milton Keynes.

This Saturday, plans will go on display at MK Dnap, in Walnut Tree, for people to see and comment on as part of Red Bull's public consultation.

The plans include the establishment of the Technology Campus and the creation of 100 free car parking spaces for Tilbrook, Caldecote Business Park and Bow Brickhill train station.

The exhibition goes on disaply in Room 3 from 10am-4pm.