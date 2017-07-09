Ricciardo holds off Hamilton to take third in Austria

Daniel Ricciardo made it five podiums in a row with a hard-fought third place in the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Australian held off a fierce late charge from championship contender Lewis Hamilton to secure third place for Red Bull Racing at the circuit owned by the drinks company.

Max Verstappen was taken out at the first corner.

Hamilton made a bold move on Ricciardo on the penultimate lap, but it wasn't to be as the Australian held him off.

"I think the second last lap was the tightest," Ricciardo said, describing Hamilton's charge. "He had DRS out of Turn 1 and he came close, but I was really glad to see the chequered flag."

But it would be a bitter-sweet afternoon for Red Bull Racing after yet another retirement for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman made a poor start from fifth on the grid, sending him back into the pack, but he would be the innocent by-stander in a crash by former Red Bull racer Daniil Kvyat and McLaren's Fernando Alonso, collecting Verstappen and eliminating him before he could even get to the grandstand packed with his fans.