Ricciardo rescues sensational Silverstone result

Daniel Ricciardo finished a remarkable fifth despite starting from the back row of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

A gearbox penalty and a turbo failure forced the Red Bull Racing man to the back of the grid for the start of the race, but a blockbuster performance saw the Australian battle through the field to finish in the points.

In the early running, Ricciardo was forced off the track at Woodcote, where he stopped on Saturday, after a battle with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, but his progress through the field wasn't to be denied.

Running longer than those around him, Ricciardo found himself circulating in the points, but his only scheduled stop saw him have to re-take some of the cars he had already passed. A brilliant move around the outside of Sergio Perez at the end of the Wellington Straight was a highlight for the Australian, while he hunted down and passed Renault's Nico Hulkenberg late in the day for what he thought would be sixth place.

But a late puncture for championship leader Sebastian Vettel saw him promoted to fifth - a quite remarkable turnaround after his qualifying ailments.

While it saw his five consecutive podium finishes come to an end, Ricciardo said he was delighted to have put on a show for the bumper British crowd.

He said: “I hope they showed a lot of that on TV. I just felt like the whole race I was overtaking cars and I hope the fans enjoyed it!

"We made up a chunk of positions early on and then I got a bit greedy, went off track and ended up at the back again. It was great fun coming back through the field and I gave it everything.

!I caught Hulkenberg with a few laps to go and then Seb had his issue which handed me fifth, so danke Sebastian.

!I’ve been really happy with how I’ve been putting my Sundays together for the last handful of races, it’s been strong and to get fifth from the back today I really couldn’t ask for more. Last week I was the hunted and this week the hunter, I love the fight of this sport and today I felt I could really enjoy that. I would give this race ten out of ten in terms of fun.

!I think you could say that in the last six races the Honey Badger has certainly shown up on Sunday and it’s been great fun.”