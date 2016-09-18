Ricciardo runs out of time in Singapore

Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missed out on victory in the Singapore Grand Prix as Nico Rosberg held on to take the win.



Pitting with 13 laps to go, Ricciardo dramatically closed 18 seconds to the German, but ran out of time as he had to settle for his fifth podium finish of the season.

It was a fairly routine run to second place for the Australian, having started there on the grid, but it was far more difficult for team mate Max Verstappen, who came sixth under the lights.

Starting fourth on the grid, the teenager made a slow start, triggering a crash between Force India's Nico Hulkenberg and Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz Jnr which eliminated the German driver.

Recovering from the middle of the pack, Verstappen made several overtaking manouevres, including two on former Red Bull incumbant Daniil Kvyat, on his way back through the field to take sixth.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in third, but lost the championship lead to Rosberg. Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, who started last, completed the top five, but Red Bull extended their lead over the Italians to 15 points.

Daniel Ricciardo took second in Singapore