Ricciardo takes shock victory in wacky Baku

Daniel Ricciardo took a remarkable victory for Red Bull Racing in an action packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

All hope looked lost for the Australian when he was forced to pit early in the race after picking up debris in his radiators from an accident in front of him, dropping him well down the field.

Then a mixture of safety car periods, accidents and a red flag saw Ricciardo pick up places and get into contention for strong points.

But a penalty for Sebastian Vettel for hitting Lewis Hamilton under the safety car, and a pit-stop for the Brit with a loose headrest gifted Ricciardo the lead, which he held on to in the remaining laps to take his fifth victory of his career and his first since Malaysia last year.

But it would be heartbreak for Max Verstappen yet again, who was well placed in the early running before yet another car failure forced him to retire for the fourth time in six races.

MORE TO FOLLOW.