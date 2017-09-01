Ricciardo won't be 'bridesmaid' to Vettel at Ferrari

Daniel Ricciardo has distanced himself from rumours linking him to a move to Ferrari in 2019.

The Australian has often been touted as a potential replacement for Kimi Raikkonen, who has just signed a new one-year contract with the Scuderia, racing alongside Sebastian Vettel - who himself has committed his future in Maranello for another three years.

Vettel and Ricciardo are no strangers - the pair were team-mates at Red Bull in 2014 - but with Ferrari employing a clear number-one policy in their team, Ricciardo said he wouldn't be leaving Tilbrook to play second fiddle to anyone.

"I'm in the sport to be successful. I'm in a position where I believe I should be fighting at the front. If a team tried to sign me but told me I was going to the bridesmaid to someone else, 100 per cent I'm not signing for them.

"It's something you talk about in early negotiations, but Sebastian is happy with Kimi as his team-mate."

Ricciardo heads into this weekend's Italian Grand Prix sitting fourth in the driver's standings, 65 points ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen.