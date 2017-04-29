Sochi circuit doesn't suit Red Bull Racing, says Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen expects no more than a battle for fifth and sixth places at this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

The team from Tilbrook have been best of the rest behind the Mercedes and Ferrari cars this season, but their lack of engine power at has been highlighted in the free practice sessions at the Sochi circuit, and reflected in their qualifying pace as Verstappen came seventh behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in fifth.

Ferrari locked out the front row for the first time since the French Grand Prix in 2008, with Sebastian Vettel starting on pole ahead Kimi Raikkonen in second. Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull followed but were separated by Williams' Felipe Massa.

"This track is not one of our favourites, we knew coming here it was going to be a tough weekend so we will just try to make the best of it," said Dutchman Verstappen. "The gap to Mercedes and Ferrari looks bigger here because of the long straight; and we are down on power and downforce which makes not only the straights but also the corners tricky.

"Realistically fifth and sixth is our aim for Sunday.”