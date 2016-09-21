Surprised Nash keeps lead in the title race

James Nash admitted he was shocked to still be leading the TCR International Series after two races in Singapore.

In the penultimate round of the championship, the Newport Pagnell racer came fifth in Race 1 and third in Race 2 - his ninth podium of the season - to retain the title lead ahead of reigning champ Stefano Comini.

With one round remaining, Nash said: “I’m relieved almost to come through and yes, a bit surprised still to be leading the championship.

“But I’m under no illusions that anything will be settled before the final event in Macau and before then there’s still a lot of racing to go and many more points to be won.”