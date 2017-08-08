Tregurtha on the brink of GT4 title after Brand Hatch podium

Will Tregurtha and team-mate Stuart Middleton have one hand on the British GT4 Championship after opening up a 25 point gap at the top of the standings with just one race to go.

The MK teenager, racing for HHC Motorsport, came home third at Brands Hatch at the weekend, overturning a wet-dry qualifying mix-up which saw the pair starting down the field.

Will Tregurtha

With Middleton’s opening stint seeing the pair fifth, Tregurtha hunted down the field ahead, passing one McLaren before latching onto the back of another in the closing stages.

And on the penultimate lap, Tregurtha forced a mistake from Cieran Haggerty into Clearways, nosing past to land third place.

Tregurtha said afterwards: “It’s been so much fun this weekend and we definitely delivered with the podium and the increased championship lead.

“All I had to really do was sit there near the end of the race and wait, the McLaren’s tyre wear was more than ours and eventually I was able to capitalise on that.

“Now we’re looking forward to Donington, anything can happen but we’re in a good position.”

The final round of the championship, at Donington, is on Sunday September 24.