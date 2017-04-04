Tregurtha targets GT4 title in his first season

Will Tregurtha wants to defy the odds and win the British GT4 title at the first time of asking.

The teenage race ace lifted the Ginetta Juniors championship in 2016 before making the step-up alongside former rival now team-mate Stuart Middleton for this year.

And getting their hands on the new Ginetta GT55, the pair set the second fastest time of the Media Day at Snetterton.

“To be honest, I’d like to win the championship in our first season,” said Tregurtha. “We definitely have the pace to do it and the team to do it as well, we just need the BOP [Balance of Performance] to work out for us and things like the weather to go our way!

“British GT is definitely where I wanted to go.

“Everything has gone well so far, the team is fantastic and I work with Stuart really well.

“The car is good too, with the ABS and traction control it’s actually pretty easy to drive.

“I suppose the hardest thing to adjust to will be the longer races, although I don’t think fitness is going to be an issue, and the pit-stops.”

The first round of the championship is at Oulton Park over Easter weekend.