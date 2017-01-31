Tregurtha to form youngest ever British GT partnership

Will Tregurtha will form the youngest ever British GT partnership this season when he pairs up with fellow teenager Stuart Middleton.

The pair battled it out for the Ginetta Junior Series last season, which MK’s Tregurtha took with a round to spare.

Tregurtha and Middleton, who are just 16 and 17, will team up to complete in the British GT series, competing in the GT4 category in a Ginetta G55, run by Tregurtha's 2016 championship winning HHC Motorsport team.

“I cannot wait to get started. HHC took me to the Ginetta Junior title last season and it was an easy decision to stay with them for the move into British GT,” he said. “They are great to work with, produce fast cars and are highly professional in everything they do.

“Stuart and I get on very well, we raced with respect last year in some very close battles at the front and I know first-hand just how fast he is. I think we will make a strong team and our aim is to win races. But we also know we are going to have to put in a lot effort to make that happen.”

Tregurtha and Middleton will become the youngest pairing ever to race in British GT when they line up at Oulton Park on April 17. The duo will have a combined age of just 34 years and 204 days: that’s 221 days fewer than the record currently held by Jamie Chadwick and Ross Gunn who were collectively 35 years and 60 days old when they first raced together for Beechdean AMR in 2015.