Turney emulates Verstappen in winning BNL Karting Championship

MK karting star Joe Turney is following in the footsteps of F1 sensation Max Verstappen after being crowned Belgian BNL Karting Champion 2016 at the weekend in his maiden season in Europe.

Turney, 15 from Woburn Sands, has been taking the karting world by storm since he started MSA (Motorsport Association) karting in 2011. Although relatively late to the sport he was a natural from the start and was spotted by ex F1 driver Anthony Davidson who encouraged Turney to compete at a higher level.

Joe on the podium with his dad

Seeded fifth in the UK last year, and with several local championships under his belt, he entered the more challenging Junior Rotax class in 2016 with MK based World Championship winning team KR Sport and despite budget limitations he entered his first ever series abroad.

BNL was competed over six race days in Belgium and France and finished off last weekend in Belgium where Turney put on a dominant display of kart racing to beat some of the finest drivers in Europe to take the Belgian karting crown - the same title Verstappen won in 2012 before making his F1 debut in 2015.

Now a national championship winner Turney has been given a ‘ticket’ to the World Championships in Sarno Italy in October which will pit champion against champion to earn the title World Champion and country against country with Joe contributing to Team GB.

Turney currently leads the British Championships with the final two rounds this month.