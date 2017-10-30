Verstappen celebrates 'easiest race' to claim win in Mexico

Max Verstappen admitted his win in Mexico on Sunday was one of the easiest races of his career.

After a brief battle with Sebastian Vettel into the first corner of the first lap, Verstappen barely saw another car in his wing mirrors as the drama unfolded behind him.

Max Verstappen

While Vettel collided with world championship rival Lewis Hamilton, sending both to the back of the pack, the Red Bull Racing man was clear in the lead, and never looked back.

The Dutchman even went as far as turning the engine settings down to ensure a safe finish, a precaution after four other Renault-powered cars - including team-mate Daniel Ricciardo after just six laps - were forced into retirement.

But for Verstappen, it was 'simply lovely.'

"I would go as far to say this was one of the easiest races of my career," he said. "Like I said in the car on lap 1, it was simply, simply lovely.

"The start of the race itself was not great but this allowed me to tuck in and get a tow from Sebastian, I had to be a bit aggressive but managed to get around the outside at turn one and from then on I was just doing my own race.

"I felt I missed out on pole (on Saturday) so I had a lot of motivation to get the result I wanted today. To get not just a podium but the win is awesome.

"We calmed the pace and turned down the engine to make sure we brought the car home so I was just cruising towards the end. I was confident the car was going to be good today after studying the long run pace we have shown this weekend."