Verstappen hits out at F1's halo in Hungary

Max Verstappen has spoken out against plans to introduce head-protection to F1 next season.

The sport's governing body the FIA announced earlier this week the 'halo' would be mandatory on the cars from 2018 as a means of increasing safety in the sport.

Daniel Ricciardo tested the halo in Belgium last year

All but one of the drivers - McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne - have tested a car with the halo device installed, and while most of the grid is in favour, Red Bull Racing's Verstappen is one of the drivers to have spoken out against the device being installed on the cars.

"There needs to be a certain element of risk,” said the Dutchman. “You can improve the car but we don’t need this thing on top of it. It’s not just the looks, I don’t think it is necessary.

“With the virtual safety car a lot of risks are taken out already, the wheel tethers are quite strong so it is not easy to lose a wheel. If there is a part flying off the car it is not going to protect you anyway.”

His words came ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, and it got off to a great start for the Tilbrook team. While Verstappen was fourth fastest (1:19.162), Daniel Ricciardo, who won at the Hungaroring in 2014, ended FP1 fastest of all with a time of 1:18:486, over two tenths faster than Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.