Verstappen is left wanting more after poor start in Singapore

Max Verstappen enjoyed his race in Singapore on Sunday night, but would have preferred to be racing at the sharp end of the grid.

Starting fourth on the grid, Verstappen got a lot of wheel spin off the line and tumbled down the order. As cars swerved to avoid the slow-starting RB12, spinning Force India's Nico Hulkenberg into the pitwall to retirement.

Falling back to eighth, Verstappen had to battle back through the field as his strategy saw him fall as low as 14th, and twice overtook Daniil Kvyat - the man he replaced at Red Bull Racing - to get back into the points on his way to a sixth place finish.

Afterwards, the Dutchman admitted he had fun overtaking around the tight Singapore street circuit, which is notoriously difficult to pass at, but said he would have preferred to be racing at the front after a promising qualifying session.

"I had a bad start, it wasn’t as bad as Monza but it wasn’t good, which is disappointing," he said. "I had a lot of wheel spin and then with Hulkenberg spinning in front of me, I had to brake even more which compromised my whole start.

"I got stuck behind slower cars in front of me and after three or four laps you lose the advantage and it completely destroys the tyres.

"I had some pretty intense battles which I enjoy but it’s tricky to pass here, so you do get a bit stuck. Dani and I fought quite hard, but we didn’t touch so that’s always a positive.

"I like overtaking, but I wasn’t fighting for a position that I would have liked so it’s not as much fun."