Victory for Savage puts him in top spot

Ryan Savage picked up his first victory of the season at Brands Hatch last weekend, but is within touching distance of the Lotus Cup.

Savage had been on the podium at every race barring one before the weekend’s action, but the illusive top step has illuded him.

But a dominant showing at Brands saw him take over at the top of the standings.

Dominating the first race, he was third in the second race in slippery conditions after rain fell.

In the third round, he held off a spirited fight from Jason Baker to take his second win of the weekend to lead the championship by a point.