Weekend to forget for James Nash

It would be a disappointing weekend in Thailand for James Nash as he suffered a DNF and a seventh place finish.

The Newport Pagnell racer has suffered a difficult season in the TCR Series this year, with luck certainly not favouring him in 2017.

The 2016 runner up picked up a second and a win in Burirnam last season, but only lasted seven laps in the first race before his driveshaft snapped and forced him into retirement. In Race 2, Nash started ninth and battled up to seventh at the finish, but left Thailand disappointed.

He said: “There has to be a reason because neither me or the team came out all this way to make up the numbers.”