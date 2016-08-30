Will takes another step towards title

Will Tregurtha is edging towards the Ginetta Junior Championship with another brilliant display at Rockingham last weekend.

The 16-year-old leads the title by 55 points, having amassed six wins, 12 podiums and 19 top five finishes from the 20 races so far.

After finishing second in race one, he stormed to a dominant victory in race two, putting more than six seconds on the entire field.

With reverse grids for race three, Tregurtha took a fine fifth place to extend his championship lead.

The penultimate round of the season is at Silverstone on September 17/18.