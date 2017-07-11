Will Tregurtha returns to the top spot

Race ace Will Tregurtha not only battled against one of the world’s most notorious circuits, but also tonsillitis as he returned to the top of the GT4 standings.

The teenager was making his debut at Spa-Francorchamps for the latest round of the British GT championship, and along with HHC team-mate Stuart Middleton, finished third and second at the infamous track. But with the winning car ineligible for points, the duo retook top spot in the title race.

He said: “After two non-finishes, it was great to pick up two podiums and move back to the top of the championship.”