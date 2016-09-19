Will Tregurtha wins Ginetta Juniors title

A fantastic performance at his home circuit saw Will Tregurtha secure the Ginetta Junior Championship on Sunday.

Going into the penultimate race on the calendar leading Stuart Middleton by 55 points, Tregurtha knew he would need to finish ahead of his rival to wrap up the title with two races to go.

And after finishing fifth, fourth and second in the three races over the weekend, the 16-year-old celebrated securing the title with his HHC Motorsport team.

After 23 races this season Tregurtha has compiled an incredible record of six wins, 13 podiums and 22 finishes inside the top five against some of the top young drivers in the sport.

The Milton Keynes-based driver needn't have worried during the course of the weekend though as Middleton struggled to keep up with the pace, but Tregurtha stayed calm during some frenetic action at the front in all three races to coolly claim the results required.

The live ITV4 cameras - and a huge Silverstone crowd for the British Touring Car meeting - watched as Tregurtha was enveloped by HHC team in joyful scenes after the third and final race on Sunday afternoon.

The Ginetta Junior Championship has launched the careers of multiple professional drivers including British Touring Car race winner Tom Ingram - as well as former GP3 stars Seb Morris, Dino Zamparelli, European Le Mans Series champion Charlie Robertson and Formula Renault Eurocup leader and F1 hopeful Lando Norris.

Tregurtha said: "I just want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this position over the last few years. Team KR-Sport, from my hometown Milton Keynes, gave me success in karting, RCE in my first year of Ginettas and now HHC Motorsport have handed me a fantastic car all year so I have been able to win the championship.

"HHC have just been fantastic to work with and you can see why they have won this title in three of the last four years. The car has been fast and totally reliable and I am very grateful to them for all their hard work. They are a great bunch of people.

"Winning the championship is also some sort of payback for my sponsors Enlighten Operational Excellence. Without them I would not even be on the grid."

Tregurtha will evaluate all his options after the final meeting of the season at Brands Hatch in two weeks before deciding on his racing plans for 2017.