William Tregurtha will be looking for a strong performance on home soil as he looks to defend his Ginetta Junior Championship lead.

The 16-year-old from MK heads to the penultimate round in Silverstone with a 55-point lead over title rival Stuart Middleton, having won six times this season, and appearing on the podium 12 times from 19 races.

The round at Silverstone will be shown live on ITV 4 on Sunday.