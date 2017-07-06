Wyatt stays in title race after Silverstone races

Jeff Wyatt sits fourth in the GT Championship Cup after picking up two podium finishes at Silverstone.

Wyatt, who won the championship back in 2013, raced his Geoff Steel Racing BMW E92 V8 M3 to third in the opening race, fourth in the second and then returned to the podium in third in Race 3.

“We have had to work very hard this season on developing the M3 to get close to the two front running Ginettas," said Wyatt afterwards.

"We are not quite there yet but we gave them a run for their money at Silverstone and fully intend taking it to them even harder at the next races at Oulton park at the end of the month.”