Perfect start to title defence for the Adcocks

Chris and Gabby Adcock made the perfect start to their BWF World Superseries Finals title defence with a comfortable victory over Japan’s world number 13 pair Kenta Kazuno and Ayane Kurihara.

Showing all their world-class quality, the Adcocks took just 34 minutes to dispatch their Japanese rivals 21-15, 21-9 in their opening round fixture in Dubai.

Chris Adcock said: “We’re really happy with the performance and the result. There are no easy games here so to win our first match so convincingly and in two straight games is more than what we could have hoped for.”

They take on Siewi Zheng and Qingchen Chen in their second group game on Thursday.