Rowers swap water for the marathon roads

The rowers of Milton Keynes Rowing Club took to dry land this weekend, and certainly covered some remarkable distances.

Their 3 day 'Row Run' event started at 8am on Saturday in the main mall of The Xscape, on an indoor rowing machine loaned from the Nuffield gym. The challenge was for 50 MK club members to row continuously for 50 hours, in celebration of Milton Keynes 50th birthday. This was achieved in great style covering a total distance on a rowing machine of 645km.

Once this was completed on Monday morning, 18 rowers went on to complete the MK Half Marathon whilst carrying a boat. The crew showed great teamwork in negotiating the bridges and bends of MK, as well as fellow runners, all whilst switching boat carriers throughout the course.

VIDEO: See the MKRC club members at the start of the race

They received fantastic support from all those cheering along the course, which was a great boost to morale. Club chairman Lou Rivett summarised the massive achievement as ‘a great way to celebrate MK’s 50th birthday while raising funds to improve our facilities.’

The purpose behind the madness was to raise funds for the club in order to build a boathouse and also in aid of Macmillan. Funds have been raised through sponsorship from local businesses including Speedline Taxis, VAGTech and Riverford, and also via our Local Giving site. In addition, the generosity of the MK community raised significant funds for Macmillan.