Rowing Club ladies’ Henley hurrah

Henley Regatta is one of the most internationally recognised rowing events on the calendar, so MK Rowing Club were naturally delighted to come away with a medal.

The women’s crew of Karen Wilson, Paula Heywood, Helen Smith and Suzanne De Maine, coxed by Charlotte Watts, were thrilled to bring home a gold medal in the Masters E coxed 4s. Charlotte drove them hard down the 1000m course, extending an early lead of 1 length to 3.5 lengths ahead of Putney Town.

A second women's coxed 4 (Heidi Towse, Lou Rivett, Jayne Skeith, Cath Keeling, coxed by Chris Wilson) had a convincing row against Cantabrigian to secure a place in the Masters C semi-final, where they lost out to the ultimate winners of the event, Marlow. The two 4's then combined forces to compete in the Masters C 8s, again coxed by Charlotte Watts. Despite having a strong row in the semi-finals, they finished a length behind old rivals Upper Thames.

Jenny Searle and Helen Marshall provided some thrilling racing in the women's Masters C doubles. Having secured a place in the semis, they rowed the entire course neck and neck with local club Upper Thames, eventually losing out by just a canvas (less than 1 metre). Steve Lawson and Rod Bennett also lost out to Upper Thames in the Masters E coxless pairs.