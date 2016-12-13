Rowing stars stay dry and pick up medals!

MK Rowing Club swapped the water for the velodrome as they competed at the Indoor Championships.

The individual medal winners were Helen Marshall (bronze in the 2km and gold in the 500m Master Women Lightweight 40 – 49), Lou Rivett (bronze in the 2km Masters 50-54 Women) and Helen Smith (silver in the 2km and gold in the 500m Masters 55-59 Women)At the close of the day, ladies’ 4km relay was a great event. Racing as MK Arrow and securing silver were Lou Rivett, Karen Wilson, Kate Smith and Alice Draper. In bronze position was MK Star powered by Heidi Towse, Cherry Kemp, Jenny Searle and Annabelle Lancaster.