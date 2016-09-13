Bletchley get one up on the neighbours as season begins on a winning note

Bletchley earned local bragging rights on the opening day of the season as they brushed Milton Keynes aside 21-3 at Emerson Valley on Saturday.

After suffering relegation last season, MK’s return to Southern Counties North SW Division didn’t get off to the best of starts when Bletchley’s Phil Harman kicked the visitors into a 3-0 lead after just five minutes.

In the driving wind and rain, Harman added another three points in the 28th minute as MK’s discipline let them down.

It wasn’t until late in the first half that Bletchley scored their first try. Reading the play well, Dean Williams intercepted and sprinted 60 metres to score between the posts to give Bletchley an 11-0 lead.

And Harman’s boot added another penalty on the stroke of half time to see them go in 14-0 up.

Milton Keynes started the second half with a lot more focus and determination, and they were rewarded with a penalty to pull back three points.

But back came Bletchley, withstanding MK’s early pressure, as Tom Stainsby drove over from a scrum to make it 21-3.

MK did score a try with 10 minutes to go as Bletchley’s defensive line was breached, but it was mere consolation for the home side as Bletchley took a comfortable win.

Next week, Bletchley face Stow-on-the-Wold at Manor Fields while MK take on Buckingham.