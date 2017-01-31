Bletchley hammered at the hands of Aylesbury

Aylebury ran in 10 unanswered tries against bottom club Bletchley as they won 60-0 on Saturday.

The visitors never really got used to the artificial surface, and put their first points on the board after just four minutes.

Bletchley’s defence held firm under pressure from the home side, but 20 minutes later, Aylesbury had their second of the afternoon to go to 10-0.

Shortly before half time, Aylesbury scored their third try of the afternoon after Bletchley conceded a penalty at a scrum. The conversion kick was successful and the hosts went into half time with a 17-0 lead.

The second half proved to be a try-fest for Aylesbury as they ran in seven further unanswered tries. Aylesbury’s fly half picked up a hat-trick and the final score stood at 60-0 when the referee put an end to proceedings.

Bletchley have a week off next weekend to recover from this encounter before facing fifth placed Beaconsfield at Manor Fields.