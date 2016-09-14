Bletchley Ladies dealt defeat by Worcester

Bletchley Ladies are expecting a tougher season this year after being beaten 40-5 by Worcester at Manor Fields on Sunday.

Having lost just one game in the league last season, they took on a Worcester team which included two full Welsh internationals.

And the step-up in the level of opposition showed as the visitors took control and didn’t give Bletchley an inch.

As Worcester took a 33 point lead, it wasn’t until late in the second half that Bletchley got themselves on the board courtesy of Emily Gauci’s try as she battled over the line.

Worcester scored another converted try with five minutes to go to complete the scoring.