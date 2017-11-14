Bletchley Ladies take the sting out of Wymondham Wasps

Bletchley Ladies moved up to second in the league table after beating Wymondham Wasps Ladies 44-10 on Sunday.

Wymondham began the day above Bletchley in the table, with two games in hand but it didn't take long for the home side to assert their dominance as Rachael Taylor scored the first try of the afternoon.

Bletchley took the catch form the restart, only to be tackled out, giving Wymondham a line out. A clean catch was popped down, then knocked on, giving the honours back to Bletchley. A strong scrum secured the ball, which was passed along the line to Jodie Denton who pushed up the pitch to gain ground. A further penalty from the visitors in the maul helped Bletchley forward. Progress paused momentarily, with some loose hands, but the ladies regained possession, hooking the ball back in the scrum; Beth Metcalf scooped it up and ran for the line to make it 10-0.

Three minutes later, following a break from Charlotte Gallop, continued by two runs from Caroline Collie, the ladies ran in their third try, between the posts; kicked by Taylor to extend the lead to 17 points.

Both teams dug in, but some scrappy play from Bletchley allowed Wymondham to work their way up the pitch to the Bletchley line. Bletchley defended hard, pushing them back time after time, but after fifteen minutes of determined play from both sides, Wymondham ripped the ball at a line out and popped it down in the corner in the last play of the first half to pull it back to 17-5 at the interval.

Bletchley returned from the half time break set to take the game forward. Within two minutes they continued moving the score on, with a try from Peters off a scrum. Taylor made the posts again, moving the score to 24-5.

Not much more than five minutes later, Peters popped down her third, moving things to 29-5.

Not to be outdone, Wymondham came back at the restart, making the most of a knock on by Bletchley to make it 29-10. However, despite their best efforts, this was to be the last time they saw Bletchley's line.

Fifteen minutes later, Becky Driscoll put down Bletchley's sixth for 34-10, followed five minutes later by a lovely pick from the back of the scrum by Liv Calloway to take the ball over to make it 39-10.

In the final minutes of the game, Collie put the ball down in the corner in the final play of the match, giving a final score of 44-10.