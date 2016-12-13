Confident Olney overpower Oadby

Olney rounded out 2016 in style at home as they beat Oadby Wyggestonians 22-8 on Saturday.

The conditions were hardly ideal for a passing and running game, but the two packs of forwards handled the underfoot conditions at the set pieces remarkably well. Both sides were conscious of the drubbing Olney were administered at the corresponding encounter at the visitors home game last season.

Olney kicked off and Wygg's returned the ball giving the home backs the opportunity to counter attack. The play continued in this vein for the opening 10 minutes with the home backline probing for openings. The confidence and pace of Olney's young backs took them close to the visitor's goal line and finally resulted in the first score of the game. Marcus Goss at 12, opened up the Wyggs defence to touch down wide out. Patch Adamns added the conversion, with a fine kick, putting Olney in front, 7-0, after 11 mins.

Wyggs used the touchline benefiting from a number of penalties, but the home lineout was operating well, jumpers Mark Austin and Charlie Belcher both denying possession on the visitor's throw in.

Wyggs were penalised, under attack from a combined forwards and backs foray. The kick was within the range of Olney's ten, Adamns who slotted the goal, increasing the home side's lead to 10-0.

A penalty from the visitors reduced the gap to 10-3 at the break, but the second half saw more of the same from Olney as they took control.

Olney used their substitutes to advantage, changes in the front row, George Stanton on for Jes Shields kept the pressure on the opposition front row. From a scrum to Wyggs, Olney's scrum half Rich Cowan kicked the ball through before his opposite number could pick up. Charlie Belcher at '7', showed awareness of the situation and chased the ball to collect and go over for a try. Adamns added the conversion to extend the home sides lead to 17-3.

Wyggs were awarded penalties in kickable positions but continued go for the lineout option, though not being able to ensure they could win the ball.

The next score came to the home side when Olney attacked into the opposition '22'. The ball was loose following a tackle and Olney's '8', Ollie Francis, claimed the ball and burst through the defence to touch down. The try was unconverted and Olney progressed to a 22-3 lead.

Wyggs scored a consolation late in the day, but Olney held firm to win their final home game of the year 22-8.