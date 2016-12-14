Eight straight defeats for hapless Bletchley

Bletchley’s miserable season continued on Saturday as they were soundly beaten by high Wycombe, going down 36-15.

Suffering their eighth straight defeat in all competitions, Bletchley are rock bottom of Southern Counties North, a point adrift of Gosford All Blacks, who suffered a five point penalty for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season.

Phil Harman’s boot kicked Bletchley into an early 3-0 march against Wycombe, but two tries from the away side saw them go into a 14-3 lead.

But a Bletchley score just before the interval made it 14-10 at half time with the game hanging in the balance.

However, Wycombe found another gear in the second period and put Bletchley to the sword. They scored three unconverted,and unanswered tries to open out a significant gap over their hosts, with the scoreboard reading 29-10.

They added another, this time converted to make it 36-10 before Bletchley got a late consolation in the corner to make it 36-15, but it was too little too late for the home side.