Bletchley Ladies have their sights set on third spot after beating Birmingham Moseley Ladies 32-5 on Sunday.

Caroline Collie and a Georgia Green double put them 17-5 ahead at the interval.

Collie doubled her tally midway through the second half before Brooke Hudson scored to make it 27-5.

Green then completed her hat-trick and the scoring for to win 32-5.

Bletchley sit fourth in the table, but have two games in Shelford above them.