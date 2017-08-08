Leicester's Ed Slater heads to Gloucester

Rugby star Ed Slater has swapped Leicester Tigers for Gloucester for the forthcoming Aviva Premiership season.

The former MK Rugby Club forward made more than 130 appearances for Tigers, and was a part of their Premiership winning 2013 squad.

Slater was also named captain of the Welford Road club in 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns, as well as captaining England against Crusaders in Christchurch on the summer tour of 2014.

Director of Rugby David Humphreys commented on today's news, and following the signing of Slater.

"We are really happy that Ed Slater has agreed to join Gloucester.

"I have long been an admirer of Ed. Through With his leadership, experience and power he can add to our forward pack and we have tried to bring him to Kingsholm in the past previously.

"We firmly believe that Gloucester is an exciting club to be at, with a bright future under Johan Ackermann, and we are excited to see what Ed can bring to the Cherry and White jersey.

"We've made no secret of our intent to have an abrasive forward unit and Ed's skillset is exactly what we have been looking for."