The Olney 7s returns this weekend for the 11th year in a row.

The annual 7s tournament, now in its 11th year, includes both Men’s and Ladies events coupled with the celebrated off pitch social occasion.

From the first 7s games at 10.30 in the morning to the finals at 6.30 pm there will be nonstop rugby on all pitches.

Don’t plan to go home - the post 7s party with a marquee, Hog Roast and live band, GrooveStar, will continue late into the night.

Look forward to some quality 7s in the Brakspear Men’s Open. Last year’s finalists Ilkley RFC and Coventry Rugby are back again along with previous winners Sherrards Assassins. Providing further competition are a number of sides, from near and further afield, including Samurai Bulldogs, Apache Braves and The Black Sheep.

The regulars on the touch line at Olney will recognise a number of familiar faces competing in the Stimpsons Eves Social tournament. In the Olney 7s Ladies Open look out for Harlequins Ladies who are joined by ONs, Lakenham Hewitt, Harpenden and our own Olney Ladies.

The fine weather is booked. Add in an All-Day Bar, Sisslers BBQ, Caribbean Food, Real Belgium Fries, Bouncy Castle and much more – it promises to be a great rugby day out for all the family.