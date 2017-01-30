Olney defeat overshadowed by Harris injury

Olney flanker Charlie Harris had to be taken to hospital during his side's 49-15 defeat to league leaders Peterborough on Saturday.

Early in the second half, Harris suffered a serious injury and couldn't be moved from the pitch until an ambulance arrived, forcing the game into a lengthy stoppage as the O's cared for their downed team-mate.

Peterborough vs Olney. Pic: Mick Sutterby

After a closely fought first half, Olney were right in it, just 10 points adrift at 20-10. But Peterborough showed exactly why they are running away with the Midlands 2 East (South) title, running in 29 second half points to ensure there was no chance of an upset.

Peterborough kicked off and from an early scrum to Olney's advantage they ran the ball close to the home goal line. However the home side soon retaliated and their three's worked the ball to their left wing who touched down for an unconverted try. This activated the scoreboard as Peterborough went 5-0 up.

Olney were performing well in the line out but had their work cut out containing the Peterboro' pack in the loose and in the set scrums. Peterboro's backs were more than a handful. Despite this Olney were the next to score, Patch Adamns nailed a well kicked penalty, wide and 30m. from goal, to close the gap 5-3, halfway into the first period.

The next score was to the home side, they claimed the ball in a ruck on the halfway line and fed their three-quarter line, breaking down the visitor's defence for another try, not converted as the home side went 10-3 ahead.

They continued to put the pressure on the Olney defence and added two more unconverted tries, extending their lead to 20-3.

The visitors were rewarded when, awarded a penalty, they ran the ball to the home goal line. Peterborough were penalised and a front row forward yellow carded, for a high tackle. Olney elected to take the scrum option and won the ball, scrum half Rich Cowan touching down, Adamns added the conversion. This pulled the difference back to 20-10, just on half time.

Olney kicked off, for the second half and Peterborough counter attacked but lost the ball allowing the visitors to clear to touch in the home '22' . Peterborough won the ensuing line out and kicked the ball into the visitor's in goal area. Their left wing won the race to touch down. The try was not converted and 5 mins. into the half Peterborough's lead was 25-10.

Olney's prospects had a major upset, when their flanker Charlie Harris was injured and it was serious enough that he had to be immobilised. An ambulance was called for and he could not be moved. This caused play to be held up and necessitated the match being transferred to another pitch.

The injury clearly derailed Olney, as Peterborough ran in four more tries, two of which were converted before the final whistle.

Olney scored another try of their own through Phil Bowden, which went unconverted, but it was too little too late for the visitors as they went down 45-19.