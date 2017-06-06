Olney open up against Market Bosworth

Olney Rugby Club will be on the road for the first game of the season when they travel to Market Bosworth.

Their Midlands 2 East (South) campaign ended with a third place finish last season, and they will hope to mount more of a title push next season, beginning on Saturday September 9.

Olney’s first home game sees them take on Market Harborough on Saturday September 23, before travelling to Oadby Wyggestonian a week later.

The season culminates in April, with games against Long Buckby, a trip to neighbours Luton before hosting Market Harborough on the final day of the campaign.