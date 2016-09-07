Olney’s youth section wins top award

Olney RFC scooped Youth and Mini section of the year at the National Rugby Awards.

The club beat competition from more than 300 entries from up and down the country to win the award.

More than 450 players compete for Olney, and last season the U17s were crowned Midlands champions while the U18s Ladies were Midlands and Eastern Counties champions.

Junior co-ordinator at Olney, Fraser Bull, said: “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved at Olney. We’ve doubled in size over the last five years with over 100 active volunteers, thriving in every age group and particularly in our girls section.

“The overriding aim for our section is to develop a love for the game and the club, and to be recognised at these awards is fantastic.”