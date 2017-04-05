Olney snatch a dramatic late draw

Olney came from 17-0 down at half time to draw 24-24 with Oadby Wyggestonians.

In their penultimate league fixture, Olney were soon on the wrong end of the scoreboard, trailing to the first try after eight minutes.

The home side would run in two more scores before the half time interval, leaving Olney facing a mountain to climb.

Within 15 minutes though, Olney had a chance when Jeremiah Shields crashed over.

It threatened to be all over when Oadby scored again to make it 24-7, but Olney stuck in there.

Isaac Shields then scored twice in quick succession to make it 24-17 and all to play for.

Almost from the restart, Olney charged forwards and Brandon Kerr was on hand to touch down. The kick would be down to Patch Adams, which he duly sent between the posts to level the scores at the death.