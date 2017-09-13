Olney suffer opening day defeat to Market Bosworth

It was a tired, rather than refreshed, looking Olney which lost 31-24 to Market Bosworth in their Midlands 2 East South fixture.

Trailing for most of the afternoon, the O’s were within touching distance of the home side until early in the second half, thanks to scores from Isaac Shields, Jordan Letts and Sam Spruce.

But influential number 10 Jon Randon was on form for Market Bosworth, doing the business with the boot as well as adding his name to the try-scorers list to put the home side in command.

George Stanton would have the last word for Olney, scoring in the final stages to earn them a bonus point.