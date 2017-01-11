Olney take the hiss out of Vipers to climb table

Olney showed no signs of excess over the festive period as they beat Vipers 36-22 in Leicester on Saturday.

Moving up to fifth in the Midlands 2 East (South) table, Olney were trailing after barely a minute thanks to a Vipers penalty, but were soon in front as Rich Cowan scored the first of Olney’s six tries after 10 minutes.

Phil Bowden added the second on 27 minutes, with Patch Adamns kicking the extras to see Olney 12-3 up.

Brandon Kerr, and Adamns’ boot, made it 19-3 at the interval.

It was a try fest in the second half and both sides went blow-for-blow.

While Vipers opened the second half scoring with a converted try from Carl Wesley, Kerr and Cowan both added to their tallies for the day to extend Olney’s lead to 29-10.

Vipers fought back again though as Wes Cartwright touched down, before Marcus Goss scored, converted by Adamns.

The home side would get the final score through Simon Rimble, but Olney were comfortable winners.